2 treated after early-morning cooking fire in Walhalla

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured in an early- morning Walhalla fire that crews say was caused by cooking.

City of Walhalla Fire responded to Morningside Drive at 1:42 a.m. Saturday for a structure fire.

They found light smoke coming from the residence and a male patient that had burns on about 30% of his body.

Firefighters quickly determined the fire was out and cancelled incoming mutual aid agencies. Firefighters and Prisma EMS treated the patient.

A female patient began experiencing smoke inhalation symptoms and was treated by fire personnel and EMS, Fire Chief Brandon Burton said.

The fire was determined to be cooking related.

Chief Burton says there was some smoke and heat damage to the stove area in the kitchen. No other injuries were reported.



Walhalla Fire officials say that when cooking with oil; heat it slowly, never leave cooking unattended, keep a lid close by, and a fire extinguisher handy. Do not put water on a grease/oil fire.