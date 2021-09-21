2 on administrative leave pending unprofessional conduct investigation at Spartanburg Co. school

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people are on administrative leave pending an unprofessional conduct investigation at RD Anderson Applied Tech Center in Spartanburg County.

Director Sherri Yarborough was placed on administrative leave Saturday, Sept. 11, pending the outcome of an investigation into alleged unprofessional conduct, according to a Spartanburg School District 6 spokesperson.

Assistant Director Bobby Edwards was placed on administrative leave Thursday, Sept. 16, pending the outcome of an investigation into alleged unprofessional conduct, school district officials said.

Both have submitted resignations for board consideration. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store