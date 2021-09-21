2 on administrative leave pending unprofessional conduct investigation at Spartanburg Co. school

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people are on administrative leave pending an unprofessional conduct investigation at RD Anderson Applied Tech Center in Spartanburg County.

Director Sherri Yarborough was placed on administrative leave Saturday, Sept. 11, pending the outcome of an investigation into alleged unprofessional conduct, according to a Spartanburg School District 6 spokesperson.

Assistant Director Bobby Edwards was placed on administrative leave Thursday, Sept. 16, pending the outcome of an investigation into alleged unprofessional conduct, school district officials said.

Both have submitted resignations for board consideration. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.