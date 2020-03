DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, races Christopher Bell, driver of the #95 Procore Toyota,and Chris Buescher, driver of the #17 Fastenal Ford, during the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

(WSPA) – NASCAR officials said the next two scheduled races will be held without fans in the stands.

According to a statement posted on NASCAR’s Twitter page, the races that will not have fans in attendance are the upcoming races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The following is the full statement issued by NASCAR: