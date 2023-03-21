Detours are in place while SCDOT repairs two bridges in Oconee County.

OCONEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Drivers in parts of Oconee County will need to plan for detours while the state Department of Transportation repairs two bridges on Little Choestoea Road.

The first bridge crosses over Little Choestoea Creek and the other over the tributary over Little Choestoea Creek.

The bridges were closed following a recent inspection determined they needed repair.

To get around the work, drivers traveling eastbound on Little Choestoea Road will be directed to take Blackjack Road and turn right onto Mt. Pleasant Road. They will then turn right onto Highway 11, back right onto South Union Road.

Traffic get to West Spearman Road or Patterson Road will turn right at the Highway 11, West Spearman Road intersection.

Drivers going westbound on Little Choestoea Road will be directed to take South Union Road to Highway 11. They will then turn left onto Highway 11, back left onto Mt. Pleasant Road, then back left onto Blackjack Road.

Drivers trying to get to West Spearman Road or Patterson Road will turn left at the Highway 11 and West Spearman Road intersection.

The Department of Transportation did not say on Tuesday how long the bridges will be closed.