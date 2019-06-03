2 Upstate deputies, 5 kids lose home in fire, sheriff's offices ask for donations

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - Two law enforcement agencies are asking for the public's help after two Upstate deputies lost their home in a fire on Sunday.

Laurens County Sheriff's Office officials said one of their deputies and his wife, who is a deputy in Newberry County, lost their Newberry home in a fire Sunday. The couple have five children.

"There are five children in the home and the family of 7 lost everything," according to the post. "We're asking for your prayers and support."

Laurens County Sheriff's Office officials said the family does not have a place to live just yet, but are asking for gift cards and clothing donations for the family. Donations will be accepted at the sheriff's office, located at 216 W. Main St. in Laurens.

Newberry County Sheriff's office officials are also collecting gift cards for the family.

"The calls and outpouring of offers of support have been phenomenal," according to the post. "Next to losing a close loved one, this is probably the most tragic loss someone can experience. All the personal belongings can't be replaced but we are going to try to help."

Donations can be made at the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, located at 550 Wilson Road in Newberry.