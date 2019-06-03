2 Upstate deputies, 5 kids lose home in fire

LAURENS Co., SC (WSPA) – Law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s help after two Upstate deputies lost their home in a Sunday fire.

Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said one of their deputies and his wife, who is a deputy in Newberry County, lost their Newberry home in a fire on Sunday. The couple has five children.

“Their children are safe, they are safe. Sure they lost material things and lost things that can’t be replaced, but they have each other,” Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said.

“There are five children in the home and the family of 7 lost everything,” according to a Facebook post. “We’re asking for your prayers and support.”

Jake Huffstetler is a family friend.

“You see a lot of tragedies out there and these to go out there every day and lay their lives on the line and they see tragedies and deal with the worse and they have to come home and deal with something like this,” Huffstetler said.

Friends set up a GoFundMe Page to help the family: https://www.gofundme.com/officers-lose-home-to-fire

Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said the family does not have a place to live just yet, but are asking for gift cards and clothing donations for the family. Donations will be accepted at the sheriff’s office, located at 216 W. Main St. in Laurens.

Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is also collecting gift cards for the family.

“The calls and outpouring of offers of support have been phenomenal,” according to the post. “Next to losing a close loved one, this is probably the most tragic loss someone can experience. All the personal belongings can’t be replaced but we are going to try to help.”

Donations can be made at the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at 550 Wilson Road in Newberry.