2 Upstate Ingles stores sell winning Palmetto Cash 5 tickets in Aug.

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – Two Upstate Ingles stores sold two winning Palmetto Cash 5 tickets in August, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The Ingles store on East Main Street in Duncan sold a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket that is worth $300,00 in the Aug. 20 drawing. The winning numbers were 19-22-25-30-38.

According to the S.C. Edu. Lottery, another Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold 20 minutes away at the Ingles on Highway 9 that is worth $100,000 and was recently cashed in.

The winner of the ticket told lottery officials it was unexpected.

He told the S.C. Edu. Lottery that he was pumping gas while his wife was checking tickets when she yelled out the window that they get two numbers, then three and then she told him they got all five.

Lottery officials say that he told them that he did not believe her and took ahold of the ticket himself as she read out the numbers as he studied the ticket.

The husband told lottery officials that he plans to pay it forward with a lot of giving.