2 Upstate prisons to absorb some of the workload after Shaw Industries’ Clinton plant closes, officials say

CLINTON, SC (WSPA) – Officials with Shaw Industries confirmed to 7News that some of the workload following the closure of their Clinton facility in August will be absorbed by two area correctional institutions.

We reported earlier that Shaw announced Monday that the company will close its engineered hardwood flooring manufacturing plant on Torrington Road on Aug. 24, leaving 120 employees without a job.

The plant’s production will move to other Shaw operations in the Southeast.

The company said the move is being made to “most effectively meet customer needs.”

On Wednesday, Mark Hartline, senior director of human resources at Shaw Industries, issued the following statement saying that Tyger River and Perry correctional institutions would be taking on some of the work:

“We are shifting volume from Plant H5, which unfortunately cannot produce the styles of products consumers desire today, to Plant HW in South Pittsburg, TN, where Shaw has invested significantly in recent years. Tyger River and Perry will also absorb some of the volume,” Hartline said.

Economic development leaders in Laurens County are expected to meet Wednesday with officials at Shaw Industries to discuss how to best help laid off employees find new jobs.