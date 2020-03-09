2 Upstate students self-quarantined after family member comes into contact with person with COVID-19

MAULDIN, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools officials confirmed that two students are self-quarantined as a precaution after a family member came into contact with someone who was diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to a news release, the two Mauldin Elementary School students have been self-quarantined “out of an abundance of caution after their father, who works for an Upstate company, cleaned the computer of a coworker who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.”

Tim Waller, director of media relations with Greenville County Schools, said neither the father or the two students have any respiratory symptoms at this time.

“Following directions given by the school district, the students were told to stay home and an additional cleaning crew was dispatched Sunday to wipe down hard surfaces throughout the school. These are all precautionary measures and there are no known cases of COVID-19 directly associated with any Greenville County school,” Waller said. “Mauldin Elementary parents have been notified of the situation. They’ve been told that no one associated with the school is symptomatic and there are several degrees of separation between the two students and the gentleman who tested positive for this virus.”

Waller said the school system is asking everyone — including students, teachers and parents — to stay home and notify your principal immediately is someone is your family has been told by their company to self-quarantine over coronavirus fears.

“Greenville County Schools are staying in close contact with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). The agency is investigating six presumptive cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus across the state. Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), DHEC does not recommend closing schools or canceling public events at this time,” Waller said.