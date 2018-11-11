News

2 Upstate vets "wrapped" in Quilts of Valor

Posted: Nov 11, 2018 06:57 PM EST

Updated: Nov 11, 2018 06:57 PM EST

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) - Two more Upstate veterans were "wrapped" by Quilts of Valor, Sunday morning.

The national charity says thank you to our vets by publicly wrapping them in hand-made quilts.

Veterans Gus Rector and Chuck Watts were honored at Oakdale Baptist Church in Townville.

Rector and Watts are among nearly 900 people honored since the Anderson chapter of Quilts of Valor began.

The nationwide charity has welcomed more than 200,000 veterans.

We profiled some of the local quilters in a special report on November 8. You can learn more about the organization and how you can get involved by reading that story here.

