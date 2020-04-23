2 Walhalla women accused of providing contraband to prisoner at Livesay Correctional

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services charged two Upstate residents following their visit to Livesay Correctional Institution last weekend.

According to the release, Linda Smith, 59, and Tamatha Collins, 47, both of Walhalla, were each charged with possession with intent to distribute suboxone, felony criminal conspiracy and providing contraband to a prisoner.

Smith was also charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Collins was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

According to the arrest warrants, a traffic stop was made on Broadcast Road in Spartanburg and law enforcement found a black backpack in Smith and Collins’ vehicle.

The backpack reportedly contained five individual one pound bags of loose tobacco, one bottle 1.75 litters and a bottle of 740 ML of Nikolai vodka, six suboxone strips and three lighters.