2 wanted after Exxon armed robbery in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects following an armed robbery that happened at a gas station on Thursday.

According to a police news release, the armed robbery occurred at Exxon gas station, located at 210 Charlotte St., at around 9:30 p.m.

The suspects went into the business, pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

They they left the store with an unknown amount of cash heading north on Charlotte Street.

According to the release, the suspects left the area in a grey or blue car that was parked at the Jewish Community Center.

Anyone with information on the identities of the suspects is asked to call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.