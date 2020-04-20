2 wanted for deadly Feb. shooting of pregnant woman in Belton

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said they are searching for two people wanted for the murder of a pregnant woman back in February.

We reported earlier that Sabrina Lowery was shot and killed at her Belton home on Bryon Circle on Feb. 13.

Sabrina Lowery

Lowery was 37 weeks pregnant at the time of the shooting, and the baby did not survive.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Monday that they are searching for Ronnie Albert Dion Gaddis and Russell Demetrius Leshon Calhoun.

Marquis Bailey

Gaddis and Calhoun are both wanted for murder, child death while in uterus during the commission of a violent crime, two counts of attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Marquis L. Bailey was arrested previously for his involvement in the incident, and was charged with two counts of accessory before the fact.

Gaddis and Calhoun are considered to be armed and dangerous and if you see them, call 911 and do not approach them.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 864-260-4400 or call your local law enforcement agency.