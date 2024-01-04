SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies need the public’s help identifying two people who are accused of shooting in an apartment in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, two subjects shot 20 rounds into an occupied apartment located in the 400 block of Abner Road on Dec. 28 at 3:09 a.m.

In the video above, one subject is in a bright colored hoodie and one is in a dark colored hoodie. Both subjects were wearing blue jeans.

If you have any information about this shooting or the identity of the subjects, you are asked to contact Investigator White at (864) 316-0280 or at mlwhite@spartanburgcounty.org.