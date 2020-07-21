2 wanted on outstanding warrants in Easley, sheriff’s office says

John Paul Woodard and Shannon Marie Tracey – Courtesy of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in locating two people wanted by the Easley Police Department, who were seen in the county earlier Tuesday.

According to news release, deputies were notified that a black Toyota Tacoma truck, that was reported as stolen, was at Walmart, located on Sandifer Boulevard near Seneca.

Deputies learned that the vehicle was heading towards Westminster, and the Westminster Police Department was notified.

According to the release, the vehicle then made its way from Clearmont Road to Mountain Road, and then went down a gravel road called Rat Farm Road and rammed through a cable barrier.

The truck was found in a ditch and was still running, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were never in pursuit of the vehicle and said the vehicle’s location was provided through tips that deputies received.

The people inside the vehicle were identified as Shannon Marie Tracey, 39, and John Paul Woodard, 41, both of Central.

Tracey and Woodard had left the scene when deputies found the vehicle.

According to the release, deputies were not able to find Tracey or Woodard, and Easley Police Department was notified.

Easley Police reportedly has outstanding warrants on both suspects.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-638-4111 or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.