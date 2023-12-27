GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Check your tickets! Two Powerball tickets in the Upstate won big on Christmas Day.

SC lottery officials said $50,000 winning tickets were sold in Greenville County. One was sold at the QuikTrip 144 at 304 West Butler Road in Mauldin and the other at Spinx 131 at 1625 NE Main Street in Simpsonville.

The lottery mentioned that both tickets were one number away from winning the Powerball jackpot.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, click here.

Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing will be for the game’s ninth-largest jackpot of $700 million. Officials have advised players to play in moderation and responsibly.

Odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in about 293 million.