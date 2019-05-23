2 WNC school workers named N.C. School Heroes

Copyright by WSPA - All rights reserved Public Domain

RALEIGH, NC (WSPA) - Two Western North Carolina school workers have been named N.C. School Hereoes, each winning $10,000 for themselves and $10,000 for their schools.

A total of 10 teachers, principals and school workers were named in the N.C. School Heroes program, according to a news release from the NC Education Lottery.

Vic Bridges, a school custodian at Swain County Middle School in Bryson City, and Peggy Curnette, a school cafeteria manager at Eastfield Global Magnet School in Marion, were named N.C. School Heroes.

According to the release, the N.C. Education Lottery created the School Heroes program to "celebrate the heroic work of teachers, principals, and school workers who help students achieve their dreams."

Lottery officials said more than 6,750 nominations were submitted and more than 2 million votes were cast.

The other eight people named N.C. School Heroes were:

Michael Allen, principal at Joe Toler-Oak Hill Elementary School in Oxford

Elise Barrett, a teacher at Lincoln Elementary School in Leland

Dixie Black, a teacher assistant and substitute bus driver at Pilot Elementary School in Thomasville

Brian McMath, a music teacher at Northwest Guilford High School in Greensboro

Ronald Nixon, a high school basketball coach at Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City

Jerome Sutton, a school crossing guard at Sun Valley Middle School in Indian Trail

Jeff Walker, a chemistry teacher at Pine Lake Preparatory School in Mooresville

Shonny Williams, a school social worker at The Governor Morehead School in Raleigh

“We’re pleased to recognize these 10 School Heroes for the work they do every day in our schools to help our students achieve their dreams,” Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery, said. “While these ten stand out, we saw more than 6,700 stories of teachers, principals, and school workers doing heroic things every day in our schools. We’re proud to put a spotlight on the work of a lot of good people in our schools.”

For more information, visit ncschoolheroes.com.