2 women charged with neglect in Laurens Co. after victim strapped to toilet for hours

LAURENS COUNTY S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested and charged two Laurens County women after a Whitten Regional Center resident was strapped to a toilet for eight hours in November 2020.

SLED said Mariquita Antionetta Mcgowan, 35, of Clinton, and Jasmine Lariane Tomika Carter, 25, of Cross Hill, were charged with neglect of a vulnerable adult.

According to the arrest warrant, Mcgowan strapped the victim to the toilet with a cloth like restraint belt on November 23, 2020 at 10:40 p.m. The victim was still strapped to the toilet at 6:21 a.m. the next morning. The victim’s treatment plan did not authorize the use of the device. Mcgowan never went back to check on the resident.

Carter entered the victim’s bathroom at 2:30 a.m., turned the lights on and after a few minutes left the bathroom with the victim still strapped to the toilet. Carter returned at 6:21 a.m. and removed the victim from the toilet, according to the arrest warrant.

The arrest warrant stated that Carter had full knowledge that the victim was strapped to the toilet during her shift and she failed to remove the victim.

Mcgowan and Carter were booked at the Laurens County Detention Center.