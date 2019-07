GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood Police responded Tuesday morning after two women were shot inside of a home.

Police said several shots were fired at about 1 a.m. while people were arguing on Chipley Avenue.

A stray bullet went through a wall of a home and hit two people, according to police. Each woman suffered a minor leg injury.

They were taken to Self Regional Healthcare for treatment.

Police will continue to investigate the shooting.