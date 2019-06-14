2 women sought after break-in, theft at home in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for two women after they reportedly broke into a Nebo home and took more than $1,200 in property.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Juanita Lynn Bolick, 35, and Deborra Jean Harris, 59, both of Nebo.

On June 6, a homeowner in Nebo reported that someone had entered his home on Daniel Street and took hand tool, outdoor equipment, speakers, DVDs, game system games, Native American memorabilia and bed comforters.

According to the release, a car being operated by the women was reportedly seen at the home.

Bolick and Harris are both wanted on charges of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods.

Anyone with information on Bolick or Harris’ whereabouts is asked to call Det. Jesse Hicks at the sheriff’s office at 828-652-2237.