2-year-old battling leukemia at MUSC asks for birthday cards

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)- The mother of 2-year-old boy with Down syndrome is asking people to send birthday cards and games for her son, Freddie, ahead of his third birthday.

Freddie has been fighting an ongoing battle with leukemia since January and is currently undergoing his second round of treatment. He is still waiting for the OK from doctors to be released from the hospital.

Like any 2-year-old, Freddie loves music, minions, and books. His favorite movie is Secret Life of Pets.

Freddie’s mom, Joanne Taylor, says she hopes the many cards and games will keep him busy on his birthday, which is June 14.

“He loves to read. Open them up, and you know, read them.”

She added that Freddie and the family have already received a lot of support from the community.

“Trista who works at bitty and bows helped share that it was his birthday coming up, and people have just been contacting me and you know sending their love and saying hope that everything goes good. And I guess we already started getting amazon packages and I think he’s gonna be excited”

Cards can be sent directly to Freddie’s hospital room at: MUSC 7B Children’s Hospital, 165 Ashley Ave. Charleston, SC 29425.

For more information, check out “Team Freddie” on Facebook and find out how you can help Freddie and his family celebrate this special day.