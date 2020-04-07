2 YMCA’s in Greenville Co. hosting blood drive, food collection events

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – YMCA of Greenville is teaming up with The Blood Connection for a blood drive, as well as holding a food drive with United Ministries and Center for Community Services Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to a news release, The Blood Connection will be at the following locations Tuesday and Wednesday:

Tuesday, April 7 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – YMCA Program Center, 100 Adams Mill Road in Simpsonville

Wednesday, April 8 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Eastside Family YMCA, 1250 Taylors Road in Taylors

YMCA officials said walk-ins are welcome at the blood drive, but said making an appointment to donate is recommended to help maintain social distancing.

To make an appointment for either blood drive, visit donate.bloodconnection.org.

Both locations will also serve as a collection point for the food drive.

Food needs include: