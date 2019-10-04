SWAT team assists in arrest of armed robbery suspect in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after an armed robbery in Greenville County.

On Friday, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office SWAT officials were called to assist deputies with the execution of an arrest warrant following an armed robbery that occurred Thursday on Seyle Street.

The robbery occurred on Thursday at about 4:15 p.m. when a resident came home and found 4 subjects sitting inside his house, deputies say.

According to deputies, the victim was familiar with at least one of the subjects and learned that his roommate had allowed them inside.

After coming home, the victim spoke to the subjects and then proceeded to his room. The subjects followed him and pulled out guns, according to deputies.

The suspects then demanded cash and other items from the residence before fleeing in a vehicle.

One suspect was identified as 20 year-old Nehemiah Truth Dawson and was arrested on Briarwood Drive in Simpsonville.

At that scene, Dawson was taken into custody to face charges for Armed Robbery, Possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and Petit larceny.

Dawson will be transported to the Greenville County Detention Center where he will face a bond hearing.

The other suspects have yet to be identified.

