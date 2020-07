ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 20-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Anderson County on Sunday.

According to Deputy Coroner McCown, Ethan Lane Minor died when the motorcycle he was driving left the roadway and struck multiple trees around 7:59 a.m. on Sherwood Drive in the Belton area.

Minor was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office and highway patrol are investigating the crash.