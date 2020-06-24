20-year-old killed in shooting at Spartanburg bar, investigation underway

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death at a bar in Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner, the shooting happened early Wednesday morning at Red’s Bar and Grill on Hayne St. in Spartanburg.

The victim has been identified by the coroner as Devonte M. Thompson, 20, of Spartanburg.

Thompson was pronounced dead at 6:54 a.m. from a single gunshot wound, the coroner said.

All involved parties have been located and interviewed, and there isn’t any threat to the public, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said. More information will be released after a consultation with the solicitor’s office.

This is being investigated as a homicide. We’ll update this story as we learn more.