20-year-old Seneca woman arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Seneca woman has been arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Kelsey Leigh Reid on Thursday on a charge of third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Reid was released from the Detention Center Friday and was given a $15,000 personal recognizance bond.

A deputy spoke with an employee from the Department of Social Services in January 2020 in regards to reports of harassment involving a DSS case.

The case was turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division and the Child/Elder abuse investigator, deputies say. It was determined that Reid had inappropriate contact with a male child under the age of 16 near Seneca in Dec. 2019, according to arrest warrants.

The case remains under investigation by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and in order to preserve the integrity of the case, and that of the victim, the Sheriff’s Office will not be releasing any further information at this time.