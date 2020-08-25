200+ Ohio State students suspended, broke COVID rules

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – School is back in session at Ohio State University, but more than 200 students aren’t returning to the classroom yet.

They were temporarily suspended for violating the university’s new coronavirus pandemic policy.

OSU leaders said 228 students broke the guidelines about social gatherings since returning to campus.

Students began moving back to the Columbus campus on Aug. 19.

The university told students they needed to wear masks, practice social distancing and limit get-togethers to no more than 10 people.

No word on how long the suspensions will last,but OSU leaders hope it will show other they are serious about controlling the spread of COVID-19.