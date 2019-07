SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Job seekers can learn about more than 200 openings at a Spartanburg career fair.

The Career Center of the Carolinas said the fair is from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24 at WestGate Mall in Spartanburg.

Spectrum, FedEx Ground and ManPower are among the companies expected to be there.

Job seekers will have the chance to talk to hiring managers and submit resumes.

The Career Center said resume assistance will also be offered.

Click here for more information.