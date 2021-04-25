200+ people charged in statewide alcohol enforcement crackdown in NC

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Over 200 people were charged in a North Carolina alcohol enforcement crackdown that took place throughout the day on Friday, the Alcohol Law Enforcement Division said on Saturday.

A yet-to-be-identified Charlotte business was among those that were charged for selling alcohol without an ABC permit and operating illegal gaming machines. CMPD assisted in the operation, ALE officials confirmed.

28 businesses were determined to be in violation of the ABC permit statewide.

Items seized included alcoholic beverages, guns, drugs, and cash and the offenses included 176 alcohol-related charges, 136 drug-related charges, and 64 felony charges. ABC-licensed and licensed operations were among those that were charged.

“ALE’s primary mission is to reduce alcohol related crimes and proactively reduce crime around establishments where alcoholic beverages are sold,” said Israel Morrow, Assistant Director for Operations of Alcohol Law Enforcement. “By partnering with sheriffs and police chiefs around the State, we’re able to maximize our efforts, connect with our communities and make these locations safer for North Carolinians.”

ALE is made up of 108 agents throughout North Carolina.