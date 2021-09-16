$2,000 reward for answers in unsolved Anderson Co. homicide

A reward is being offered for info leading to an arrest for the shooting death of 57-year-old Gregory Leon Belton. (Anderson Area Crime Stoppers)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Crime Stoppers announced a $2,000 reward for answers in an unsolved homicide Thursday.

Gregory Belton, 57, was found dead in his home due to gunshot wounds on Diamond May Street on May 3, according to Anderson County Crime Stoppers.

The neighbors said a suspicious vehicle, described as a white, newer-model Nissan Sentra, was in the area at the time and may be connected.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward. Belton’s family matched the amount bringing the total reward to $2,000.