$2,000 reward for answers in unsolved Anderson Co. homicide

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Crime Stoppers announced a $2,000 reward for answers in an unsolved homicide Thursday.

Gregory Belton, 57, was found dead in his home due to gunshot wounds on Diamond May Street on May 3, according to Anderson County Crime Stoppers.

The neighbors said a suspicious vehicle, described as a white, newer-model Nissan Sentra, was in the area at the time and may be connected.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward. Belton’s family matched the amount bringing the total reward to $2,000.

