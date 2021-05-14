$200,000 lottery ticket sold in Greenville Thursday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Education Lottery said a Palmetto Cash 5 drawing produced a ticket worth $200,000 in Greenville Thursday.

The ticket was purchased at Quick Trip, located at 1460 Woodruff Road.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Thursday’s drawing matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize, lottery officials said. The ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1 which doubled the prize to $200,000 when a two was drawn.

Here are the winning numbers: 1 – 23 – 24 – 27 – 38 Power-Up: 2

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884.