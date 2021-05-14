$200,000 lottery ticket sold in Greenville Thursday

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
South Carolina Lottery Money Generic_353847

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Education Lottery said a Palmetto Cash 5 drawing produced a ticket worth $200,000 in Greenville Thursday.

The ticket was purchased at Quick Trip, located at 1460 Woodruff Road.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Thursday’s drawing matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize, lottery officials said. The ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1 which doubled the prize to $200,000 when a two was drawn.

Here are the winning numbers: 1 – 23 – 24 – 27 – 38 Power-Up: 2

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store