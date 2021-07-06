$200K Palmetto Cash 5 lottery ticket sold in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Check your tickets! Friday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing produced a ticket worth $200,000 and it was sold at Fast Fuel #1 at 1110 Simuel Rd. in Spartanburg.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Friday’s drawing matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize when claimed. Because the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn.

Palmetto Cash 5 – Friday, July 2
2 – 18 – 20 – 21 – 26   Power-Up: 2

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. 

For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com. The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884.

