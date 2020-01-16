2019 among top years on record for economic development in Greenville County, GADC says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Last year was one of Greenville County’s top three years on record for economic development, according to data from the Greenville Area Development Corporation.

The non-profit said businesses invested more than $400 million in the Upstate and hired nearly 2,200 people.

For Mandi van Aswegen, 2019 was a good year for her company Poster Invasion.

“I like to say went from zero to 100 in 2019,” said van Aswegen, who is the founder and CEO of Poster Invasion, which does pop up poster sales at more than 50 colleges across the country.

“We’re doing great,” she said. “We’re super excited.”

The company is based in Greenvile, which is her fiancé’s hometown.

“We also really were looking for a place to start a business,” van Aswegen said. “We spent the last couple of years just sort of going around the country, figuring out where we wanted to live, from North Carolina to New York to California. And we got back to Greenville, and we just realized it’s a great place.”

Poster Invasion is one of 30 companies that expanded or located in Greenville County last year, GADC said.

“We like to say we’re a business friendly policies,” said Butch Kirven, who is the chairman of Greenville County Council and a board member of the Greenville Area Development Corporation. “We’re actually a low tax state. We work with all the companies to meet their needs as far as infrastructure, water sewage and so forth…site location.”

The GADC is a non-profit established by Greenville County Council in 2001 to promote economic growth.

van Aswegen said it helped her find Poster Invasion’s warehouse in west Greenville.

“There’s a big entrepreneurship community here,” she said. “There’s a lot of support for small businesses.”

She said she began last year with just an intern, and by the end of the year she had several company employees and hired more than 22 contractors.