2019 Festifall to bring Revolutionary War Era to life

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Festifall returns Oct. 5 and 6 to Walnut Grove Plantation.

Reenactors will bring the era of the Revolutionary War to life at the historic site on Otts Shoals Road in Roebuck.

Festifall features demonstrations of colonial life, local battle re-enactments, and activities for the whole family.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.

Admission is $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 12. Active duty military and college students can receive a discounted admission with valid ID.

Click here for more information.