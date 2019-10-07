2019 Piedmont Interstate Fair starts today

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The 2019 Piedmont Interstate Fair will feature rides, food, live shows and much more.

The seven-day event starts Monday, Oct. 7 at 575 Fairgrounds Road off Howard Street in Spartanburg. 

Gates are open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday with rides closing at 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sunday gates are open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. with rides closing at 9 p.m. 

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 11 and free for children 4 and younger. Seniors 65 and up and veterans with ID get a discounted admission of  $7. 

