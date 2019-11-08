2019 Veterans Day freebies and discounts

(WSPA) – There are several freebies and discounts offered to active service members and veterans on Monday. Here is our list:
- Applebees– will offer all active military members and veterans will receive a free meal from any of our participating locations on Veterans Day, on Nov. 11.
- Bob Evans – will offer veterans and active duty military on Nov. 11 one of the following: Country biscuit breakfast, brioche french toast, the mini sampler, stacks of hotcakes, soup and salad combo, and others.
- Cracker Barrel – will offer U.S. military veterans and active duty military a complimentary pumpkin pie latte or a slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake at all Cracker Barrel locations on Nov. 11.
- Golden Corral– will host a Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 11, offering a free “thank you” dinner to anyone who has served in the U.S. military.
- Little Caesar’s – will offer free $5 HOT-N-READY LUNCH combos to each veteran or active member of the U.S. military between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Nov. 11.
- Outback Steakhouse – will honor all heroes from Nov. 8 through Nov. 11 with a 20% discount with a valid state or federal ID.
- Red Lobster – will offer a free appetizer or dessert on Nov. 11 to active duty military and reservists with valid military ID or proof of service.
- Red Robin – will offer a free Tavern Double burger with bottomless steak fries on Nov.11 to veterans and active military.
- Yard House – will offer a complimentary appetizer on Veteran’s Day.
- Famous Dave’s – will offer a free two-meat lunch combo (2 meats, 1 side and a corn bread muffin) with proof of service at participating locations.
- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill- dine with a veteran or active duty service members on Nov. 11 and their lunch or dinner is their treat. The entrée must be of equal to or less than your entrée purchase and is only valid dine-in only. Click here for accepted forms of ID: https://firebirdsrestaurants.com/promotions/veterans-day/
- Joe’s Crab Shack– at the Greenville locations – 102 E. Beacon Drive — will offer 20% off to service members with a military ID or badge or service identification on Nov. 11. The offer is only applies to tables of 4 or less, is dine-in only and not eligible on alcoholic beverages.
- Logan’s Roadhouse – will offer all veterans and military personnel a free American Roadhouse Meal on Nov. 11 from 3 to 6 p.m.
- Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt – will offer a free frozen yogurt up to 6 ounces for all veterans and active duty military on Nov. 11. You must present a valid military ID or proof of service to receive the deal on Nov. 11.
- Texas Roadhouse – will offer all active and retired military members a free meal at any location nationwide. The offer is valid only at U.S. locations, and on the Early Dine menu only. Current service members and retired military members must present a valid military ID to redeem.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill – will offer its annual Military Appreciation BOGO deal and will be valid from open to close on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. The deal is valid on burritos, bowls, salads and taco orders. The BOGO offer is available for all active duty military, reserves, National Guard, military spouses and retired military with valid ID.