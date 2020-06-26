2020 Artisphere festival in Greenville cancelled, plans for virtual event underway

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The 16th annual Artisphere festival scheduled for August 21-23 has been cancelled, but plans for a virtual event are underway.

Organizers cited concerns about the health and safety of artists and patrons amid the COVID-19 pandemic for why they ultimately decided to cancel the in-person event.

According to organizers, plans for a virtual festival that will highlight artist galleries, live talks and demonstrations and DIY activities are underway with details to come.

“Asking artists to travel from across the country to Greenville isn’t prudent at this time and the social distancing protocols we would want to put in place to keep patrons safe would restrict festival attendance by 80%. It would not be the experience Greenville residents and visitors have come to expect from Artisphere. We are confident this is the right decision for our organization,” said Linda Hannon, President, Artisphere Board of Directors.