2020 BMW Charity Pro-Am raises over $118K despite tournament cancellation

File—Picture taken on March 20, 2019 shows the logo of German car manufacturer BMW is pictured on a BMW car prior to the earnings press conference in Munich, Germany. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Charities announced Tuesday that the 2020 BMW Charity Pro-Am, presented by SYNNEX Corporation, raised more than $118,000 for Upstate charities, despite the cancellation of the tournament due to COVID-19.

According to a news release, the Pro-Am raised $118,152. The funds were raised through the Tournament Week of Giving online auction, charity donations through Birdies for Charity and donations from this year’s tournament participants, sponsors, volunteers and ticket holders.

Officials said proceeds from this year’s fundraising efforts will benefit the six featured charities of the 2020 tournament week:

Mobile Meals of Spartanburg

Prisma Health Children’s Hospital – Upstate

Roper Mountain Science Center

The Cliffs Residents Outreach

Cancer Society of Greenville County

Meyer Center for Special Children

“This pandemic has had an unimaginable impact on the charities that lean on our support year-to-year,” Bob Nitto, president of South Carolina Charities, said. “We are truly grateful to our community and tournament participants, volunteers and sponsors for stepping up in this extraordinary time of need to continue to support these charities that make a daily impact on the Upstate of South Carolina. This final total is something we should all be proud to stand behind.”

The 2021 tournament has been set for June 7-13 at the Thornblade Club and The Cliffs Valley.

For more information, visit BMWCharityGolf.com.