2020 Census: Avoiding scammers coming to your door

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A warning ahead of the 2020 Census. Officials with the United States Census Bureau want you to be extra careful when someone knocks on your door or calls your phone, saying they’re working for the Census Bureau.

From door to door and house to house, 7 News followed in the steps of a Census taker.

“She asked how many people lived in the house, how many people worked, how many were in school,” Spartanburg Resident, Thomas Cauthen told us.

Some people like Thomas Cauthen answered their doors, others stayed inside with doors locked.

“No proprietary information I wouldn’t give out,” said Spartanburg Neighbor, Michael Gillespie.

Michael Gillespie told us he typically answers his front door when someone comes knocking but he’s still cautious.

That’s exactly what officials with the U.S. Census Bureau want come this spring. They want you to check the credentials of the person showing up at your home and that’s not all.

“Some of the things we will never ask you in the Census are things like your Social Security number, we will not ask for bank account numbers or pin numbers, we won’t ask for donations or money,” said Media Specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau, Lindy Studds.

Spartanburg resident Dixon Whitmire told 7 News being careful has worked for him in the past.

“It would just depend on, you want to ask and look at a form and see if they have some type of identification on them,” Spartanburg Resident, Dixon Whitmire told us.

U.S. Census takers will have an ID badge around their neck, you’ll want to be sure it has an official watermark symbol. They might also have a bag or some way to collect data like a laptop.

You can expect to get the 2020 Census sometime in mid-March. That’s when the invitation to respond will come.

Then from early May to potentially the end of July is when you might see Census takers following up with non-responsive households.