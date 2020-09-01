2020 Census deadline approaching, what that looks like in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A push to meet a fast-approaching deadline. That’s what the U.S. Census Bureau is doing right now. A part of that includes hiring more Census-takers in some areas to get the job done.

Scattered signs, reminders of a deadline in the not-so-distant future.

7 News: “Have you filled out the Census?”

“I did online, yes,” said Spartanburg County Resident, Joseph McCartney.

“I filled it out right before the shutdown, before the pandemic,” said Spartanburg County Resident, Princess Mason.

These two are included in the 63.7% of self-responses recorded in Spartanburg County for the 2020 Census, so far. However, not everyone has gotten it done quite yet.

“I have not, I haven’t even thought about it,” Spartanburg County Resident, Jeremy Powers.

“I haven’t had the time. I work seven days, I take care of people,” Spartanburg County Resident, Keia Austin told us.

That’s where Andy Flynt comes in. He works at the Spartanburg County Public Library in downtown Spartanburg and has been helping out with the 2020 Census.

“We’re talking millions of dollars that would be left on the table that would help us with medical necessities, food assistance, housing assistance, all these different ways the federal government helps us,” said Director of Information Services with Spartanburg County Public Libraries, Andy Flynt.

Flynt thinks the pandemic could be playing a role in the number of doors that still need to be knocked, among other factors like people concerned about sharing their personal information.

However he told 7 News, Census-takers are following extra precautions.

“They are abiding by local guidelines where they’re wearing face masks, they’re going to try to maintain social distance of about six feet or more,” Flynt said.

But regardless of who has or hasn’t completed the 2020 Census, Flynt said it’s important for the community.

Because of that need, officials with the U.S. Census Bureau told us they have been holding additional recruiting events in some areas to get more Census-takers. That includes one that was held Monday afternoon in Spartanburg.

For more information on the Census, click here: https://www.census.gov/.