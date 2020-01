GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – If you’re looking for a job, you might want to head to Greenwood.

The Census Bureau is looking for employees to help with the 2020 Census.

SC Works Greenwood is holding a hiring event on Monday, Feb. 3 and it goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 927 E. Cambridge Ave.

Most jobs will pay about $15 an hour.

For more information about the hiring event, call 864-229-8872 or visit 2020Census.gov/jobs.