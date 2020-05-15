2020 Cooper River Bridge Run cancelled

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the City of Charleston and the Town of Mount Pleasant announced on Friday that the Cooper River Bridge Run is officially cancelled.

Originally scheduled for April 4, the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rescheduled event was set to take place on Saturday, August 1. Officials have now decided that holding such an event is still too much of a hazard to public health.

The event is the third largest 10k in the US, and typically draws in thousands of runners, with social distancing not quite feasible.

City of Charleston Mayor, John Tecklenburg, and Town of Mount Pleasant Mayor, Will Haynie, issued the following joint statement:

“Given the current circumstances related to COVID-19, we feel that it is time to cancel this

year’s Cooper River Bridge Run. These are truly unprecedented times and, as the situation is

constantly evolving, we believe that this decision is in the best interest of all our citizens and

visitors. We are grateful to Cooper River Bridge Run leadership and staff for their partnership

and guidance as we reached this tough decision and we look forward to working with them to

make next year’s race the best one yet.”

The organization is expected to release information regarding refunds at a later time.

“While we share in the disappointment of having to cancel, we appreciate everyone’s understanding and support during this unprecedented time,” said Race Director Irv Batten. “Our event would not be possible without our wonderful participants, volunteers and sponsors, and their safety will always be our top priority.”