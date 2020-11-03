2020 Election Updates: The latest on local, state races in SC, NC, GA

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
voting sticker vote ballot generic_424053

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST ELECTION RESULTS

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The latest local and state election updates and race results below:

6 p.m.: 1 hours until precincts close in South Carolina and in Georgia. North Carolina polls close at 7:30 p.m.

Earlier today, we were there with Sen. Lindsey Graham voted in Seneca.

Graham is battling to keep his U.S. Senate seat, as he goes up against Democratic challenger, Jaime Harrison.

Our crews have been out and about around the Upstate today. Here are some photos from voting lines earlier today in our area from the 7 News team and viewers:

  • Scene from Beck Academy(WSPA)
  • Scene from Beck Academy(WSPA)
  • Broome High School (WSPA)
  • Scene from Friendship Fire Station in Seneca – Courtesy of Crystal Evelyn Case
  • Gowansville- Courtesy of Katelyn Herman
  • D.R. Hill Middle School in Lyman – Courtesy of Jennifer Cole
  • Mt. Moriah Baptist Church – (WSPA)
  • Voting in Pendleton – Courtesy of Scott Harvey
  • RD Anderson in Moore – Courtesy of Jenny Gault Bogan
  • Reidville Fire Department – Courtesy of Sandi Caton
  • River Ridge Elementary School in Moore (WSPA)

North Carolina election officials said around 3 p.m. that there would be a delay in releasing election results until around 8:15 p.m., due to four precincts opening late Tuesday morning.

According to an article from WNCN, our sister station located in Raleigh, NC, the state of North Carolina does not start releasing vote counts until the last precinct closes. Read the full article here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories