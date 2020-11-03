2020 Election Updates: The latest on local, state races in SC, NC, GA

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The latest local and state election updates and race results below:

6 p.m.: 1 hours until precincts close in South Carolina and in Georgia. North Carolina polls close at 7:30 p.m.

Earlier today, we were there with Sen. Lindsey Graham voted in Seneca.

Graham is battling to keep his U.S. Senate seat, as he goes up against Democratic challenger, Jaime Harrison.

Our crews have been out and about around the Upstate today. Here are some photos from voting lines earlier today in our area from the 7 News team and viewers:

Scene from Beck Academy(WSPA)

Scene from Beck Academy(WSPA)

Broome High School (WSPA)

Scene from Friendship Fire Station in Seneca – Courtesy of Crystal Evelyn Case

Gowansville- Courtesy of Katelyn Herman

D.R. Hill Middle School in Lyman – Courtesy of Jennifer Cole

Mt. Moriah Baptist Church – (WSPA)

Voting in Pendleton – Courtesy of Scott Harvey

RD Anderson in Moore – Courtesy of Jenny Gault Bogan

Reidville Fire Department – Courtesy of Sandi Caton

River Ridge Elementary School in Moore (WSPA)

North Carolina election officials said around 3 p.m. that there would be a delay in releasing election results until around 8:15 p.m., due to four precincts opening late Tuesday morning.

According to an article from WNCN, our sister station located in Raleigh, NC, the state of North Carolina does not start releasing vote counts until the last precinct closes. Read the full article here.