2020 Maui Jim Maui basketball tournament relocates to Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A major yearly college basketball tournament is relocating to Asheville amid coronavirus restrictions in Hawaii.

The 2020 Maui Jim Maui Invitational college basketball tournament will start on Nov. 25 at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in downtown Asheville and will follow North Carolina guidelines on mass gatherings.

Teams expected to participate are Alabama, Davidson, Indiana, North Carolina, Providence, Stanford, Texas and UNLV. 

The Tournament is expected to generate more than $1.1 million in economic impact in Buncombe County, according to Bradford.

“We couldn’t be more excited and deeply honored to bring the Maui Jim Maui Invitational here to Asheville,” said Demp Bradford, president of the Asheville Buncombe Regional Sports Commission. “Asheville’s ability to host this top-level sporting event is a testament to state and local partnerships built on a track record of welcoming and supporting national, and international, competitive events to Buncombe County.” 

The Tournament is a homecoming for North Carolina coach Roy Williams, a three-time national champion and 2007 inductee into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame who was born and raised in Western North Carolina. 

