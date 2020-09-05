2020 Preview: Chapman Panthers

INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Chapman Panthers football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule.
Chapman Panthers
2019 Record: 15-0 (4-0)
Season Result: 3A State Champions
Head Coach: Harry Cabaniss (1st season)
Key players lost: Mikele Colasurdo (QB), Dante Smith (CB)
Key players returning: Drew Settle (QB), Walt Waddell (WR), D.J. Black (WR), Tim McClurkin (WR), Gabe Watson (NG), Camden Gray (LB), Andrew Colasurdo (LB), Rontyias Jones (DB)
Preview: The key players who guided the Panthers to a 15-0 record and a state title have now moved on as has head coach Mark Hodge. Harry Cabaniss takes over a program that’s own 47 of its past 49 games. He’ll build around new quarterback Drew Settle with targets like Walt Waddell, D.J. Black, and Tim McClurkin. Settle, despite being Colasurdo’s backup, still racked up 1,000 yards in 2019. Chapman will go with a running back by committee approach behind three returning offensive line starters. Five starters come back on defense with playmakers at each level. Rontyias Jones leads the secondary, with Camden Gray and Andrew Colasurdo solidifying the linebacker corps, and Gabe Watson will be the big presence up front.
Chapman 2020 Schedule
|September 25
|Woodruff
|HOME
|October 2
|Emerald
|AWAY
|October 9
|Clinton
|HOME
|October 16
|Union
|HOME
|October 23
|Broome
|AWAY
|October 30
|Clover
|HOME
|November 6
|Walhalla
|AWAY