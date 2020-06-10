Live Now
2020 primary sees increase in voter participation, absentee numbers compared to 2016

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina State Election Commission officials released totals in regard to voter participation and absentee numbers in the 2020 primary in comparison to the 2016 totals.

According to the release, the total voter participation in the 2016 primary was 419,570, with 52,130 total absentee.

Below are absentee numbers by county in 2016:

Absentee-Stats-2016-09-30-Primary-2Download

In Tuesday’s 2020 primary, there was an increase in both total voter participation and in absentee numbers.

Total voter participation was 756,629 and total absentee was 172,688.

Below are absentee numbers by county in 2020:

Absentee-Stats-2020-06-10-Statewide-PrimariesDownload

State election officials told us the 2020 results will not be certified by the SEC until later in the week.

