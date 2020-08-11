2020 Republican National Convention to livestream presidential nomination

President Donald Trump arrives for a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) — The Republican National Convention announced plans to livestream the formally re-nominate President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on August 24.

The nomination will be attended by 336 delegates in total.

The convention’s Committee on Arrangements said they worked with the Congressional Press Galleries to select a limited group of reporters to cover the formal announcement, but the group will have to remain small to adhere to North Carolina in-person capacity limits.

The livestream is expected to be available for major news networks and C-SPAN to provide TV coverage.