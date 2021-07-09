2021 Alzheimers Association Ride to Remember back in person

Simpsonville S.C. (WSPA) – cyclists and organizers alike say they are thrilled to have the ride to remember Alzheimer’s cycling event back in person.

Organizer Taylor Wilson said the ride also has an online option where you can log the 252 miles needed to complete the event throughout the month of July.

Cyclists will begin the ride in Simpsonville on July 9 around 7:30 AM. On Friday they will ride from Simpsonville to Newberry and spend the night on the campus of Newberry college.

On Saturday, July 10 the cyclist will ride from Newberry to Orangeburg South Carolina and on Sunday, the final day they will ride into Charleston completing the 13th annual ride to remember to promote Alzheimer’s awareness and research.

to sign up for next year‘s rider to donate to the organization and visit their website here