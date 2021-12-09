2021 Greer ‘Cops for Tots’ toy drive to distribute toys this weekend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) –  Celebrate this Season Of Hope by making a local child’s holiday brighter.

7NEWS along with Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hardee’s are joining forces to collect new, unwrapped toys for a local charities this holiday season. The Greer Police Department finished collecting toys Dec. 6 but you can still donate financially to the department toy drive for this year by using the link below.

All toy drive donations will go to Cops for Tots in Greer.

For more than three decades, the Greer Police Department has been spreading holiday cheer one gift at a time. The contributions will impact families who are less fortunate in the greater-Greer area this Christmas.

If you are unable to attend one of the toy drives, you can take gifts directly to the Greer Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store