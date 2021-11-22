2021 Turkey Day Upstate highlights healthy lifestyle, fun ahead of Thanksgiving large meals

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Trees Upstate, along with other community partners, announced their excitement to be holding the Turkey Day 8K and 5K walk and run in person for 2021.

The run is on Thanksgiving morning. The race will start at 8 a.m. and is set to start at the intersection of Augusta Street and Main Street.

As a platinum sponsor, Prisma Health says it’s important to keep your metabolism high, eat healthy foods before more unhealthy foods at Thanksgiving, and do something active with your family before a big meal.

